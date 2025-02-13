طرح نظارتی ضربتی برنج در گیلان آغاز شد

According to Mehr reporter, Taimur Pourheidari, speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, following the irrational increase in rice prices, held a joint meeting with the Agricultural Jihad Organization and the managers of the two city-level sub-organizations and put a rice strike monitoring plan on the agenda, stating: "With the aim of confronting high-priced sellers and profiteers at the supply level, it will continue from today until the market calms down."

Stating that this plan will benefit farmers and consumers, he added: "Some brokers at the supply level are abusing farmers by buying and storing Iranian rice at low prices, creating a shortage of rice, and then selling the stored goods at exorbitant prices."

Pourheidari emphasized: "Taking a profit on rice supply of more than 3 percent for wholesalers and 12 percent for retailers is a clear example of overpricing and violation."

Referring to the production of 2.7 million tons of white rice in the country, the Director General of Industry, Mines and Trade explained: The average annual production of rice in Gilan is 640 tons, which is converted into edible white rice through the efforts and activities of 1,425 processing factories in Gilan.

He finally warned: All owners and suppliers are required to immediately register their goods in the comprehensive storage system, otherwise any storage of goods is considered an example of hoarding and smuggling and requires the filing of a violation case.

The head of the provincial trade union oversight commission announced: "Aware citizens can immediately report any irregularities resulting from hoarding, storage, refusal to supply rice, and high prices above the approved profit to the 124 system of this general administration or 135 of the Penal Code for investigation."