به گزارش خبرگزاری مهر به نقل از دانشگاه تهران، این نشریات در حوزههای گستردهای از علوم انسانی، مهندسی، علوم پایه، روانشناسی، انرژی، کشاورزی و مطالعات منطقهای در چارکهای مختلف Q1 تا Q4 نمایه شدهاند.
عناوین ۲۱ نشریه دانشگاه تهران که در رتبهبندی اسکوپوس ۲۰۲۴ قرار گرفتهاند به شرح ذیل است:
Iranian Journal of Veterinary Medicine
International Journal of Horticultural Science and Technology
Pollution
Journal of Computational Applied Mechanics
International Journal of Mining and GeoEngineering
Analytical and Bioanalytical Electrochemistry
Journal of Solar Energy Research
Interdisciplinary Journal of Management Studies
Journal of Ultrafine Grained and Nanostructured Materials
Geopersia
Civil Engineering Infrastructures Journal-CEIJ
Journal of Information
Central Eurasia Studies
Journal of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering
Journal of the Earth and Space Physics
Energy Equipment and Systems
Journal of Environmental Studies
Journal of Archaeological Studies
Journal of Sciences, Islamic Republic of Iran
Journal of Applied Psychological Research
Research in Contemporary World Literature/ Pazhuhesh-e Zabanha-ye Kharej
