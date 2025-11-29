به گزارش خبرگزاری مهر به نقل از دانشگاه تهران، این نشریات در حوزه‌های گسترده‌ای از علوم انسانی، مهندسی، علوم پایه، روان‌شناسی، انرژی، کشاورزی و مطالعات منطقه‌ای در چارک‌های مختلف Q1 تا Q4 نمایه شده‌اند.

عناوین ۲۱ نشریه دانشگاه تهران که در رتبه‌بندی اسکوپوس ۲۰۲۴ قرار گرفته‌اند به شرح ذیل است:

Iranian Journal of Veterinary Medicine

International Journal of Horticultural Science and Technology

Pollution

Journal of Computational Applied Mechanics

International Journal of Mining and GeoEngineering

Analytical and Bioanalytical Electrochemistry

Journal of Solar Energy Research

Interdisciplinary Journal of Management Studies

Journal of Ultrafine Grained and Nanostructured Materials

Geopersia

Civil Engineering Infrastructures Journal-CEIJ

Journal of Information

Central Eurasia Studies

Journal of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering

Journal of the Earth and Space Physics

Energy Equipment and Systems

Journal of Environmental Studies

Journal of Archaeological Studies

Journal of Sciences, Islamic Republic of Iran

Journal of Applied Psychological Research

Research in Contemporary World Literature/ Pazhuhesh-e Zabanha-ye Kharej