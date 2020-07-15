افزایش کیفیت ۵۹ درصدی نشریات علمی بین المللی ایران

دکتر محمدجواد دهقانی در گفتگو با خبرنگار مهر افزود: پایگاه استنادی اسکوپوس هر سال به معرفی معتبرترین نشریات علمی دنیا می پردازد که آخرین فهرست منتشر شده این پایگاه مربوط به سال ۲۰۱۹ است. این فهرست هنگامی منتشر می شود که دوره و شماره های مجلات علمی دنیا در سال مورد محاسبه تکمیل شده باشد که اخیراً اطلاعات سال ۲۰۱۹ مجلات علمی دنیا در اسکوپوس کامل شده است.
دهقانی گفت: سایت اسکور (CiteScore) شاخصی است که کیفیت نشریات در اسکوپوس براساس آن سنجیده می شود. شاخص های اس.جی.آر (SJR) و اسنیپ (SNIP) نیز از جمله شاخص هایی هستند که برای اندازه گیری میزان کیفیت مجلات علمی در این پایگاه محاسبه می شوند، اما در چند سال اخیر این پایگاه به معرفی شاخص سایتاسکور پرداخته و تقریباً مشابه شاخص ضریب تاثیر است که تفاوت این دو شاخص در سال های مورد بررسی است.
وی افزود: در شاخص ضریب تاثیر، تعداد استنادها در سال پایه مثلاً ۲۰۱۹ به مقالات دو سال قبل مجلات مثلاً ۲۰۱۸ و ۲۰۱۷ تقسیم و مبنای محاسبه قرار می گیرد، اما در سایت اسکور به جای دو سال قبل، استنادها به سه سال قبل سنجیده می شوند.
سرپرست ISC افزود: استنادها میزان استفاده از علم تولید شده را نشان می دهند و برای مجلات علمی استنادها نشان می دهند که مقالات این مجلات به چه میزان در جامعه علمی مورد استفاده قرار گرفته اند.
وی گفت: استنادها همانند سایر پدیده ها، دارای آفت هستند. مدیریت استنادها و خوداستنادی نشریات راه های غیر اخلاقی هستند که برای نشان دادن افزایش میزان اثرگذاری نشریات مورد استفاده قرار می گیرند. پایگاه های استنادی بر روش های مذکور حساسیت بیشتری پیدا کرده اند و حتی هم اکنون میزان خوداستنادی به عاملی پایه در انتخاب شدن یا نشدن پژوهشگران برتر دنیا تبدیل شده است.
دهقانی گفت: هم اکنون در سال ۲۰۱۹ از جمهوری اسلامی ایران تعداد ۱۶۷ نشریه در اسکوپوس نمایه می شود که ۱۵۹ نشریه موفق به دریافت سایتاسکور شده اند. این بدان معنا است که ۵ درصد از نشریات فاقد سایتاسکور هستند، اما از این تعداد ۹۹ نشریه نسبت به سال ۲۰۱۸ سایت اسکور بالاتری دریافت کرده اند که یعنی میزان استناد به این گروه از نشریات افزایش یافته است که این خود شامل ۵۹ درصد نشریات می شود.
وی افزود: تعداد ۲۸ نشریه یعنی ۱۷ درصد نشریات نیز بدون تغییر مانده اند اما ۲۴ درصد نشریات یعنی ۴۰ نشریه نسبت به سال قبل افت کیفیت داشته اند. سایت اسکور نشریات نباید به تنهایی مبنای مقایسه نشریات قرار گیرد، زیرا میزان استنادها از یک رشته به رشته دیگر متفاوت است.
در جدول زیر نشریات ایرانی فهرست شده اند که نسبت به سال ۲۰۱۸ سایتاسکور آنها بهبود یافته است:
|ردیف
|
عنوان نشریه
|
CiteScore ۲۰۱۹
|
CiteScore ۲۰۱۸
|۱
|
BioImpacts
|
۵.۱
|
۴.۳
|۲
|
Iranian Biomedical Journal
|
۳.۹
|
۳.۲
|۳
|
International Journal of Health Policy and Management
|
۳.۵
|
۳.۱
|۴
|
Iranian Journal of Fuzzy Systems
|
۳.۲
|
۲.۲
|۵
|
International Journal of Fertility and Sterility
|
۳.۱
|
۲.۸
|۶
|
International Journal of Molecular and Cellular Medicine
|
۳.۱
|
۱.۷
|۷
|
Avicenna Journal of Medical Biotechnology
|
۲.۶
|
۲.۳
|۸
|
Journal of Arthropod-Borne Diseases
|
۲.۶
|
۲.۴
|۹
|
Journal of Reproduction and Infertility
|
۲.۶
|
۲.۵
|۱۰
|
Applied Food Biotechnology
|
۲.۵
|
۱.۶
|۱۱
|
Basic and Clinical Neuroscience
|
۲.۵
|
۲.۱
|۱۲
|
International Journal of Hematology-Oncology and Stem Cell Research
|
۲.۵
|
۱.۹
|۱۳
|
International Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine
|
۲.۴
|
۲.۳
|۱۴
|
Iranian Journal of Catalysis
|
۲.۴
|
۲
|۱۵
|
Journal of Lasers in Medical Sciences
|
۲.۴
|
۲.۱
|۱۶
|
Analytical and Bioanalytical Electrochemistry
|
۲.۳
|
۱.۷
|۱۷
|
International Journal of Community Based Nursing and Midwifery
|
۲.۳
|
۱.۴
|۱۸
|
Journal of Applied and Computational Mechanics
|
۲.۳
|
۱.۹
|۱۹
|
Journal of Applied Fluid Mechanics
|
۲.۳
|
۲.۱
|۲۰
|
Iranian Journal of Medical Sciences
|
۲.۲
|
۱.۷
|۲۱
|
Journal of Current Ophthalmology
|
۲.۲
|
۱.۵
|۲۲
|
Progress in Color, Colorants and Coatings
|
۱.۹
|
۱.۱
|۲۳
|
International Journal of Engineering, Transactions A: Basics
|
۱.۸
|
۱.۴
|۲۴
|
Iranian Journal of Language Teaching Research
|
۱.۷
|
۱.۶
|۲۵
|
Iranian Journal of Psychiatry
|
۱.۷
|
۱.۵
|۲۶
|
Iranian Journal of Immunology
|
۱.۶
|
۱.۳
|۲۷
|
Journal of Medical Ethics and History of Medicine
|
۱.۶
|
۱.۱
|۲۸
|
Physical Chemistry Research
|
۱.۵
|
۱.۱
|۲۹
|
Reports of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
|
۱.۵
|
۱
|۳۰
|
Scientia Iranica
|
۱.۵
|
۰.۹
|۳۱
|
Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry Research
|
۱.۴
|
۰.۶
|۳۲
|
Iranian Journal of Veterinary Research
|
۱.۴
|
۱.۲
|۳۳
|
Journal of Nanostructures
|
۱.۴
|
۱
|۳۴
|
Molecular Biology Research Communications
|
۱.۴
|
۰.۷
|۳۵
|
HAYAT
|
۱.۳
|
۰.۹
|۳۶
|
International Journal of Engineering, Transactions B: Applications
|
۱.۲
|
۰.۹
|۳۷
|
Journal of Computational and Applied Research in Mechanical Engineering
|
۱.۱
|
۰.۸
|۳۸
|
Persian Journal of Acarology
|
۱.۱
|
۰.۷
|۳۹
|
Advances in Operator Theory
|
۱
|
۰.۶
|۴۰
|
Archives of Clinical Infectious Diseases
|
۱
|
۰.۹
|۴۱
|
Asian Journal of Civil Engineering
|
۱
|
۰.۷
|۴۲
|
Evidence Based Care Journal
|
۱
|
۰.۴
|۴۳
|
Health Promotion Perspectives
|
۱
|
۰.۲
|۴۴
|
International Journal of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology
|
۱
|
۰
|۴۵
|
Iranian Journal of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering
|
۱
|
۰.۸
|۴۶
|
Iranian Journal of Fisheries Sciences
|
۱
|
۰.۸
|۴۷
|
Iranian Journal of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Infertility
|
۱
|
۰.۹
|۴۸
|
Journal of Renal Injury Prevention
|
۱
|
۰.۷
|۴۹
|
Journal of Solid Mechanics
|
۱
|
۰.۸
|۵۰
|
Iranian Journal of Electrical and Electronic Engineering
|
۰.۹
|
۰.۶
|۵۱
|
Iranian Journal of Medical Physics
|
۰.۹
|
۰.۶
|۵۲
|
International Journal of Group Theory
|
۰.۸
|
۰.۶
|۵۳
|
Iranian Journal of Materials Science and Engineering
|
۰.۸
|
۰.۵
|۵۴
|
Iranian Journal of Nuclear Medicine
|
۰.۸
|
۰.۷
|۵۵
|
Journal of Rangeland Science
|
۰.۸
|
۰.۶
|۵۶
|
Khayyam Journal of Mathematics
|
۰.۸
|
۰.۶
|۵۷
|
Koomesh
|
۰.۸
|
۰.۷
|۵۸
|
Bulletin of the Iranian Mathematical Society
|
۰.۷
|
۰.۶
|۵۹
|
Iranian Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences
|
۰.۷
|
۰.۵
|۶۰
|
Majlesi Journal of Electrical Engineering
|
۰.۷
|
۰.۳
|۶۱
|
Categories and General Algebraic Structures with Applications
|
۰.۶
|
۰.۵
|۶۲
|
Current Medical Mycology
|
۰.۶
|
۰
|۶۳
|
International Journal of Information Science and Management
|
۰.۶
|
۰.۴
|۶۴
|
International Journal of Supply and Operations Management
|
۰.۶
|
۰
|۶۵
|
Iran Occupational Health
|
۰.۶
|
۰.۵
|۶۶
|
Iranian Economic Review
|
۰.۶
|
۰.۴
|۶۷
|
Iranian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism
|
۰.۶
|
۰.۵
|۶۸
|
Iranian Journal of Epidemiology
|
۰.۶
|
۰.۵
|۶۹
|
Polyolefins Journal
|
۰.۶
|
۰
|۷۰
|
Poultry Science Journal
|
۰.۶
|
۰.۲
|۷۱
|
Iranian Journal of Applied Animal Science
|
۰.۵
|
۰.۴
|۷۲
|
Iranian Rehabilitation Journal
|
۰.۵
|
۰.۳
|۷۳
|
Journal of Crop Protection
|
۰.۵
|
۰.۲
|۷۴
|
Middle East Journal of Cancer
|
۰.۵
|
۰.۳
|۷۵
|
Annals of Applied Sport Science
|
۰.۴
|
۰.۱
|۷۶
|
Geopersia
|
۰.۴
|
۰.۲
|۷۷
|
Iranian Journal of Earth Sciences
|
۰.۴
|
۰.۳
|۷۸
|
Iranian Journal of Plant Physiology
|
۰.۴
|
۰.۱
|۷۹
|
Journal of Information Technology Management
|
۰.۴
|
۰.۲
|۸۰
|
Journal of Research in Applied Linguistics
|
۰.۴
|
۰.۱
|۸۱
|
International Journal of Management and Business Research
|
۰.۳
|
۰.۲
|۸۲
|
Iranian Journal of Ageing
|
۰.۳
|
۰
|۸۳
|
Iranian Journal of Dermatology
|
۰.۳
|
۰.۲
|۸۴
|
Iranian Journal of Information Processing Management
|
۰.۳
|
۰.۲
|۸۵
|
Journal of Economic Geology
|
۰.۳
|
۰
|۸۶
|
Journal of Nuts
|
۰.۳
|
۰.۲
|۸۷
|
Journal of Optimization in Industrial Engineering
|
۰.۳
|
۰.۱
|۸۸
|
Journal of the Iranian Statistical Society
|
۰.۳
|
۰.۲
|۸۹
|
Veterinary Research Forum
|
۰.۳
|
۰
|۹۰
|
International Journal of Nonlinear Analysis and Applications
|
۰.۲
|
۰
|۹۱
|
Iranian Heart Journal
|
۰.۲
|
۰.۱
|۹۲
|
Iranian Journal of Physics Research
|
۰.۲
|
۰.۱
|۹۳
|
Journal of Mathematical Modeling
|
۰.۲
|
۰
|۹۴
|
Journal of the Earth and Space Physics
|
۰.۲
|
۰.۱
|۹۵
|
Transactions on Combinatorics
|
۰.۲
|
۰.۱
|۹۶
|
Caspian Journal of Environmental Sciences
|
۰.۱
|
۰
|۹۷
|
International Journal of Aquatic Biology
|
۰.۱
|
۰
|۹۸
|
International Journal of Industrial Engineering and Production Research
|
۰.۱
|
۰
|۹۹
|
Journal of Chemical Health Risks
|
۰.۱
|
۰
دهقانی گفت: ارزش نمایه شدن در پایگاه استنادی بیش از هر چیز به تعداد استنادهای دریافتی وابسته است که نشریات ایران اعم از انگلیسی و غیر انگلیسی استناد اندکی دریافت می کنند. همچنین، تعداد استنادهای دریافتی نشریات غیرانگلیسی با نشریات انگلیسی در پایگاههای استنادی قابل مقایسه نیست. از آنجائیکه ادامه حضور نشریات نمایه شده در پایگاه های استنادی مشروط به دریافت استناد است؛ افزایش استنادها امری اجتناب ناپذیر است.
