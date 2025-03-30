In an interview with Mehr, Vali Jahani, referring to the final report of the Gilan Nowruz Travel Services Coordination Headquarters, stated: Since the beginning of the Nowruz plan, about 1 million 238 thousand vehicles have entered Gilan, and during the same period, more than 1 million 157 thousand vehicles have left the province.

The Director General of Cultural Heritage of Gilan announced the arrival of 6.2 million passengers to the province and stated: "Since the beginning of the Nowruz project, 5,405,000 people have left Gilan."

Jahani reported that 6.8 million people had registered overnight stays in Gilan, adding: The cities of Rasht, Bandar Anzali, Astara, Rudsar, and Lahijan had the most overnight stays, and the cities of Rudbar, Khammam, and Siahkal had the least overnight stays, respectively.

According to him, 84.47 percent of the bed capacity of fixed accommodation facilities under the auspices of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage of Guilan has been completed.

The Director General of Gilan Cultural Heritage announced the presence of 502 foreign travelers to this province and stated: These tourists are nationalities of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Afghanistan, Iraq, Japan, China, Belarus, Italy, Poland, India, Spain, South Korea, and Malaysia.

Jahani reported that 3.8 million people visited museums, historical monuments, and tourist attractions in Gilan, adding: This figure has increased by 25.79 percent compared to the same period last year.