نامه رئیس دانشگاه علمی کاربردی به ۸ مرجع علمی آموزش مهارتی

به گزارش خبرگزاری مهر، به نقل از دانشگاه جامع علمی کاربردی، در پی شهادت ۷ دانشجو و ۵ دانش آموخته دانشگاه جامع علمی کاربردی دکتر محمد علی اکبری رئیس دانشگاه جامع علمی کاربردی به ۸ مرجع علمی آموزش مهارتی و فنی حرفه‌ای بین المللی و جهان اسلام برای محکومیت حملات رژیم صهیونیستی نامه نوشت. متن این نامه به این شرح است:

اتحادیه دانشگاه‌های جهان اسلام

سازمان آموزشی، علمی و فرهنگی جهان اسلام

دانشگاه شبکه بریکس

مرکز بین المللی آموزش فنی و حرفه‌ای یونسکو

مؤسسه آموزشی سازمان همکاری اقتصادی

کمیته دائم همکاری‌های علمی و فناوری سازمان همکاری اسلامی

گزارشگر ویژه حق آموزش شورای حقوق بشر سازمان ملل متحد

گزارشگر ویژه در حوزه حقوق فرهنگی

جناب رئیس

با کمال تأسف و تأثر شهادت جمعی از دانشجویان عزیز دانشگاه جامع علمی کابردی ایران را در خلال بمباران‌های وحشیانه رژیم صهیونیستی اسرائیل به استحضار می‌رساند. همانطور که احتمالاً در گزارش خبرگزاری‌های مختلف باخبر شده‌اید، از تاریخ ۱۳ تا ۲۰ ژوئن ۲۰۲۵، مجموعه‌ای از حملات هوایی در مناطق مسکونی و غیر نظامی ایران، خارج از چارچوب قوانین بین‌المللی انجام شده که در نتیجه این حملات ناجوانمردانه تاکنون هفت دانشجو و پنج دانش آموخته دانشگاه جامع علمی کاربردی به شرح زیر به شهادت رسیده‌اند:

۱. جواد افشاری دانشجوی رشته مهندسی مکانیک

۲. حمید عباسی دانشجوی رشته مدیریت امور اداری

۳. کیوان پیری دانشجوی مهندسی فناوری ایمنی (HSE)

۴. حمید موسوی دانشجوی رشته IT

۵. سینا سهامی دانشجوی رشته حقوق

۶. عزیز سیفی آوارسین دانشجوی رشته حقوق

۷. رضا سلطانی دانشجوی رشته پدافند غیرعامل

۸. مسعود اسدپور دانش آموخته رشته نقشه برداری

۹. مهدی قاسمی دانش آموخته رشته حقوق

.۱۰ دلاور امیرخانی دانش آموخته رشته مهندسی مکانیک خودرو

۱۱. حمید طوماری دانش آموخته مهندسی مکانیک ماشین افزار

۱۲. رسول نور محمدزاده دانش آموخته رشته مدیریت کسب و کار

این عزیزان، دانشجویانی بودند که بواسطه جنایت مهار نشده یک رژیم مهاجم، دیگر قادر به ادامه حضور در دانشگاه نیستند و یا فارغ التحصیلانی بودند که جامعه دیگر نمی‌تواند از ثمره دانش و مهارت آنها بهره بگیرد.

این جنایت نه تنها نقض فاحش حقوق بشر، حقوق آموزشی و قوانین بین المللی است، بلکه ضربه‌ای جبران ناپذیر به صلح جهانی و توسعه علمی وارد کرده است. دانشگاه باید محیطی امن برای پرورش انسان‌های آزاده، صلح طلب و متخصص باشد نه صحنه‌ای برای کشتار دانشجویان بی دفاع.

با عنایت به اینکه همه ما وظیفه داریم جهان را برای تربیت دانش آموختگان متخصص، انسان دوست، صلح طلب وآزادی خواه آماده سازیم و نظر به اینکه در صورت استمرار این شرایط وتکرار بمباران‌ها دانشجویان بیشتری در معرض خطر قرار خواهند گرفت، ازجنابعالی بعنوان یکی از شخصیت‌های معتبر علمی آموزشی دنیا انتظار می‌رود در مقابل تجاوز و کشتار وحشیانه غیرنظامیان بویژه دانشجویان و اساتید دانشگاه‌ها سکوت نکرده و با محکومیت این اقدام ناجوانمردانه واکنشی در خور و شایسته داشته باشید.

پیشاپیش از اعلام موضع سریع و اقدام شما برای توقف سریع جنایات وحشیانه قدردانی بعمل می‌آید.

با احترام

دکتر محمد علی اکبری

رئیس دانشگاه جامع علمی کاربردی

To the Federation of the Universities of the Islamic World (FUIW)

To the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO)

To BRICS Network University

To UNESCO-UNEVOC International Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training

To ECO Educational Institute

To the Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH)

To Special Rapporteur on the Right to Education

To Special Rapporteur in the Field of Cultural Rights

Dear Sirs,

With deep regret and sorrow, I am to inform you the martyrdom of a group of innocent students of The University of Applied Sciences and Technology (UAST), Iran during the barbarian bombardment of the Zionist regime of Israel. As you may have learned from reports by various news agencies from June ۱۳ to ۲۰, ۲۰۲۵, a series of airstrikes were carried out on Iranian residential and civilian areas contrary to the framework of international laws, as a result of which the following seven students and five graduates of the UAST have so far been martyred:

۱. Javad Afshari, Mechanical Engineering Student

۲. Hamid Abbasi, Administrative Management Student

۳

. Keyvan Piri, Safety Technology Engineering Student (HSE)

۴. Hamid Mousavi, IT Student

۵. Sina Sahami, Law Student

۶. Aziz Seifi Avarsin, Law Student

۷. Reza Soltani, Passive Defense Student

۸. Masoud Asadpour, Surveying Graduate

۹. Mehdi Ghasemi, Law Graduate

۱۰. Delavar Amirkhani, Automotive Mechanical Engineering Graduate

۱۱. Hamid Tomari, Mechanical Engineering Graduate

۱۲.Rasool Noor Mohammadzadeh, Business Administration Graduate,

These deceased were either students who due to the unchecked crime of an aggressive regime, are no longer able to continue attending university, or were graduates whose knowledge and skills could no longer be used by the society. This crime is not only a gross violation of human rights and international laws but also an irreparable blow to the world peace and scientific development. Universities should be a safe environment for cultivating free, peace-loving and professional human beings, not a stage for killing defenseless students.

Considering that we are committed to prepare the world for the education of skilled , humanitarian, peace-loving, and freedom-loving graduates, and considering the fact that if the present airstrike condition continues, more students will be at risk, I would like to ask you as a world senior educational figure not to remain silent in the face of the brutal aggression and killing of civilians, especially the university students and professors, and to respond appropriately by condemning this cowardly act.

I would like to express my gratitude in advance for your prompt position's declaration and action to quick stop to brutal crimes.

Yours Sincerely,

Mohammad Aliakbari

Professor of Applied Linguistics,

President of the University of Applied Science and Technology, Iran