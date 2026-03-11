نامه روسای ۱۵ دانشگاه برتر ایران به روسای ۱۵۰ دانشگاه جهان

به گزارش خبرنگار مهر، روسای ۱۵ دانشگاه برتر ایران از جمله دانشگاه‌های تهران، صنعتی شریف، صنعتی امیرکبیر، شهید بهشتی، علامه طباطبایی، خواجه نصیرالدین طوسی، صنعتی اصفهان، اصفهان، فردوسی مشهد، تربیت مدرس، شیراز، علم و صنعت، تبریز، شهید باهنر کرمان، شهید چمران اهواز، در خصوص تجاوز رژیم صهیونسیتی و آمریکا به ۱۵۰ رئیس دانشگاه جهان نامه نوشتند.

روسای دانشگاه‌ها در این نامه با اشاره به حمله آمریکا و رژیم صهیونیستی به برخی از مدارس، مراکز درمانی، آزمایشگاه‌های تحقیقاتی، تجهیزات ورزشی، زیرساخت‌های شهری و مراکز میراث فرهنگی ایران، اظهار امیدواری کردند که دانشگاهیان در سراسر جهان صدای فرهنگ و تمدن انسانی باشند و برای جلوگیری از از دست رفتن جان و شرافت انسان‌ها متحد شوند و این میراث فرهنگی و تمدنی را حفظ کنند.

متن این نامه به شرح زیر است:

An Appeal from Iranian Universities to the Global Academic Community: Preserving Human Life, Heritage, Civilization, and Dignity



These days, the world witnesses an unprovoked, illegal and unjust attack on the Iranian nation. The US and Israeli aggressors have indiscriminately targeted innocent people as well as many schools, medical centers, research labs, sport facilities, civil infrastructures, and even cultural heritage sites across our country. The atrocities committed by the attackers reminds us of one of the Crusades, which one would have expected the global community to have been moved beyond centuries ago. In just one incident on the first day of the imposed war, an attack on an elementary school in Minab has resulted in the brutal killing of 167 innocent school children.

The Iranian nation and its ancient heritage have been the cradle of civilization, and pillar of development and stability in this part of the world for thousands of years. This has contributed immensely to the world history, culture and human achievement.

The Iranian civilization has consistently demonstrated its commitment to nurturing outstanding human resources to serve humanity and drive scientific and technological progress for the betterment and dignity of human life. This has been evident in its significant contributions to international scientific growth over the past three decades.

The war imposed by US and Israel on the Iranian nation is aimed at systematic ruin of one of the world’s oldest civilizations. It is aimed at destroying the fabric of a rich heritage which belongs to all humanity. Any attempt to weaken or undermine this vibrant civilization, would be a betrayal to humanity and its future.

This letter is sent from Iranian university presidents to their free-spirited counterparts and esteemed scholars around the world, as a call for action to fulfill their humanitarian duties and appeal to their respective people and governments to stand against such unbridled massacre and destruction of civilization under unwarranted pretexts.

We call on our colleagues and all scholars and celebrities of free conscience to collectively strive to restore ethics, dialogue, peaceful coexistence and justice against expansionist and subversive policies of the US and Israeli administrations

The experience of recent years has shown that international institutions have lost even their minimal effectiveness. While Iran’s military is bravely defending our country and its people against this brutal aggression with all their means, and our nation is bearing the atrocities of the aggressors with dignity and pride, we see it our responsibility to raise awareness and appeal to the good conscience of the elites and academics around the world to take effective action against the brutality of these war-mongering governments. If these unethical behaviors are not countered globally, Iran will not be the last victim.

We hope that our academic colleagues around the world will be the voice of human culture and civilization and will join forces to prevent the loss of human life and dignity and preserve this cultural heritage and civilization.

"Human Beings ar

e members of a whole

In creation of one essence and soul

If one member is inflicted with pain

Other members uneasy will remain

If you have no sympathy for human pain

The name of human you cannot pertain"

by Saadi Shirazi, Iranian poet of the 13th century

Respectfully,

Signed by the rectors of 15 Top-Tier Universities of the Islamic Republic of Iran on behalf of the Iranian Universities

Prof. Mohammad Hossein Omid; President of the University of Tehran

Prof. Masoud Tajrishy; President of Sharif University of Technology

Prof. Abbas Soroush; President of Amirkabir University of Technology

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Reza Aghamiri; President of Shahid Beheshti University

Prof. Shoja Ahmadvand; President of Allameh Tabataba’i University

Prof. Hamid Reza Taghirad; President of Khaja Nasir Toosi University of Technology

Prof. Zafarollah Kalantari; President of Isfahan University of Technology

Prof. Rasoul Roknizadeh; President of University of Isfahan

Prof. Abdolreza Javan Jafari; President of Ferdowsi University of Mashhad

Prof. Yousef Hojjat; President of Tarbiat Modares University

Prof. Alireza Afsharifar; President of Shiraz University

Prof. Mahmoud Mehrdad Shokriyeh; President of Iran Science and Technology University

Prof. Mohammad Taghi Alami; President of University of Tabriz

Prof. Hossein Nezamabadi Pour; President of Bahonar University of Kerman

Prof. Ali Hossein Hosseinzadeh; President of Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz