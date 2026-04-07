نباید اجازه داد چرخه رذیلانه خشونت علیه دانش و آموزش ادامه یابد

به گزارش خبرگزاری مهر، مسعود تجریشی رئیس دانشگاه صنعتی شریف در نامه‌ای سرگشاده به روسای دانشگاه‌های جهان پیرامون تجاوز آمریکا و اسرائیل به ایران و دانشگاه شریف؛ از آن‌ها خواست بر اهمیت مصون نگاه داشتن دانشگاه‌ها و مؤسسات پژوهشی از اقدامات نظامی تأکید کنند.

متن این نامه به شرح زیر است:

«همکاران ارجمند و روسای محترم دانشگاه‌ها

این نامه سرگشاده را به نمایندگی از همکارانم در دانشگاه صنعتی شریف می‌نویسم. در نخستین ساعات بامداد ۶ آوریل ۲۰۲۶ (۱۷ فروردین ۱۴۰۵)، مرکز فناوری اطلاعات و ارتباطات (فاوا) دانشگاه ما در حمله هوایی مستقیم آمریکا و اسرائیل مورد اصابت قرار گرفت که منجر به نابودی زیرساخت‌های حیاتی دیجیتال، سرورها و حجم گسترده‌ای از داده‌های پژوهشی شد که طی چندین دهه گردآوری شده بودند.

این واقعه نمونه بارز دیگری از حملات آمریکا و اسرائیل به زیرساخت‌های غیر نظامی است که در این مورد خاص موجب اختلال جدی در فعالیت‌های علمی همکاری‌های آکادمیک و پیشرفت دانش خواهد شد. حمله نظامی به دانشگاه صنعتی شریف به عنوان یک نهاد دانشگاهی پیشرو که به دلیل سرآمدی در پژوهش و آموزش شهرت جهانی دارد، عمیقاً دردناک است؛ اما این اتفاق یک انحراف از مسیر یا حادثه‌ای ایزوله نبوده است. در طول پنج هفته گذشته از جنگ تحمیلی علیه ایران بیش از ۳۰ نهاد آموزشی و دانشگاهی در سراسر ایران توسط آمریکا و اسرائیل هدف قرار گرفته‌اند.

نقض آشکار قوانین بین‌المللی در مورد حرمت نهادهای آموزشی و پژوهشی توسط رژیم‌های تروریستی آمریکا و اسرائیل باید موجب نگرانی جدی همه ما در جامعه دانشگاهی بدون مرز باشد.

ما همچنان به یاد داریم که چگونه اسرائیل با مصونیت بی قید و شرط از سوی آمریکا در چند سال گذشته مرتکب نسل‌کشی تمام عیار در غزه شد.

نباید اجازه داد این چرخه رذیلانه خشونت علیه دانش و آموزش ادامه یابد و ما به عنوان اعضای جامعه علمی جهانی در حفظ و دفاع از اصولی که حیات پژوهشی را تداوم می بخشند، مسئولیتی مشترک داریم. اگر هدف قرار دادن زیرساخت‌های آموزشی و پژوهشی بی پاسخ بماند خطر ایجاد یک بدعت خطرناک با پیامدهای گسترده برای فضای آکادمیک جهانی را به همراه خواهد داشت.

ما به عنوان اعضای یک جامعه علمی مشترک جهانی متواضعانه از شما درخواست می‌کنیم:

۱. حمله آمریکا و اسرائیل به دانشگاه صنعتی شریف را به صورت علنی محکوم کرده و بر اهمیت مصون نگاه داشتن دانشگاه ها و مؤسسات پژوهشی از اقدامات نظامی تأکید نمایید.

۲. گفتگوهایی را در داخل مؤسسات خود و در سطوح ملی در راستای صیانت از زیرساخت های آکادمیک و منابع فکری همسو با کنوانسیون های ژنو و منشور ملل متحد، ترویج کنید.

۳. از هنجارها و چارچوب‌های بین‌المللی که بر حفاظت از اماکن غیرنظامی و آموزشی تأکید دارند حمایت کرده و برای جلوگیری از عادی‌سازی چنین نقض قوانینی تلاش کنید.

علیرغم خسارات سنگینی که متحمل شده ایم دانشگاه صنعتی شریف همچنان به مأموریت آکادمیک خود متعهد است. ما به بازسازی و ایفای نقش در پیشبرد دانش ادامه خواهیم داد. در عین حال معتقدیم لحظاتی از این دست نیازمند تأمل جمعی و اقدام اصول گرایانه جامعه علمی جهانی است.

با احترام

مسعود تجریشی

رئیس دانشگاه صنعتی شریف

تهران ایران»

Dear Distinguished Colleagues and University Presidents,

I am writing this open letter on behalf of my colleagues at Sharif University of Technology. In the early hours of April 6, 2026, the Information and Communication Technology Center (ICTC) of our university was struck in a direct US-Israeli airstrike, resulting in the destruction of critical digital infrastructure, servers, and extensive research data accumulated over decades. This is yet another prime example of US-Israeli attacks on civilian infrastructures, which in this case will cause serious disruption to scientific work, academic collaboration, and advancement of knowledge. A military attack on Sharif University of Technology as a leading academic institution widely known for excellence in research and teaching is deeply distressful. But it has not been an aberration or isolated incident. Over the last five weeks of imposed war on Iran, more than thirty educational and academic institutions across Iran have been struck by US and Is

rael.

The flagrant violation of international laws on the sanctity of educational and research institutions by the terrorist regimes of US and Israel must be a cause for serious concern for all of us in the borderless academic community. We still remember how Israel, with the unconditional impunity from US, committed a full-fledged genocide in Gaza over the past few years. This vicious cycle of violence against knowledge and education must not be allowed to continue, and we as members of the global academic community share a responsibility to uphold and defend the principles that sustain scholarly life. If the targeting of educational and research infrastructure goes unchallenged, it risks setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching consequences for global academia.

As members of a shared global academic community, we respectfully ask that you:1. Publicly condemn the US-Israeli attack on Sharif University of Technology and affirm the importance of shielding universities and research institutions from military action.2. Encourage dialogue within your institutions and national contexts regarding the safeguarding of academic infrastructure and intellectual resources, in line with the Geneva Conventions and the UN Charter.3. Support international norms and frameworks that uphold the protection of civilian and educational sites, and work to prevent normalization of such violations.

Despite the significant losses we have endured, Sharif University of Technology remains committed to its academic mission. We will continue to rebuild and to contribute to the advancement of knowledge. At the same time, we believe that moments such as this call for collective reflection and principled action from the global academic community.

With respect,Massoud TajrishyPresidentSharif University of TechnologyTehran, Iran