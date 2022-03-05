بیانیه مشترک آژانس و سازمان انرژی اتمی ایران

به گزارش خبرگزاری مهر به نقل از پایگاه اطلاع‌رسانی سازمان انرژی اتمی ایران، متن بیانبه به این شرح است : معاون رئیس‌جمهور و رئیس سازمان انرژی اتمی ایران و مدیرکل آژانس بین‌المللی انرژی اتمی جهت شفاف‌سازی درخصوص مسائل مطرح شده در سند GOV/۲۰۲۱/۵۲ به تاریخ ۲۶ آبان۱۴۰۰ (۱۷ نوامبر ۲۰۲۱) بر روی بیانیه مشترک زیر به توافق رسیدند.

سازمان و آژانس با هدف حل و فصل موضوعات توافق کردند، در ادامه همکاری خود همانطوری که در بیانیه مشترک مورخ ۵ شهریور ۱۳۹۹ (۲۶ اوت ۲۰۲۰) بیان شده است، همکاری‌ها و گفتگوهای بین خود را سرعت بخشیده و تقویت نمایند.

در این زمینه، سازمان و آژانس در خصوص موارد زیر توافق کردند:

۱- سازمان حداکثر تا ۲۹ اسفند ۱۴۰۰ ( ۲۰مارس ۲۰۲۲ )توضیحات کتبی مرتبط با آن دسته از سؤالات مطرح شده توسط آژانس در خصوص موضوعات مربوط به سه مکان که ایران به آن‌ها نپرداخته است را به همراه اسناد پشتیبان مربوطه به آژانس ارائه خواهد کرد.

۲- ظرف دو هفته پس از دریافت توضیحات کتبیِ سازمان و اسناد پشتیبان مرتبط با آن، آژانس این اطلاعات را مرور کرده و هر سؤالی در مورد این اطلاعات دریافت شده را به سازمان ارائه می‌نماید.

۳- ظرف یک هفته پس از ارائه اطلاعات به سازمان توسط آژانس در خصوص هر سؤال دیگر در مورد این اطلاعات، آژانس و سازمان برای بررسی سؤالات در تهران تشکیل جلسه خواهند داد. برای هر مکان جلسات جداگانه‌ای برگزار خواهد شد.

۴- مدیرکل در نظر دارد با انجام فعالیت‌های مندرج در بندهای ۱ تا ۳ بالا و به دنبال ارزیابی مربوطه توسط آژانس، نتیجه‌گیری خود را پیش از برگزاری شورای حکام در خرداد ۱۴۰۱ (ژوئن ۲۰۲۲ )گزارش کند.

Joint Statement by H.E. Mr. Mohammad Eslami, Vice-President and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and H.E. Mr. RafealGrossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency The Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreed on the following Joint Statement for the clarification of the issues mentioned in GOV/۲۰۲۱/۵۲ of ۱۷ November ۲۰۲۱.

The AEOI and the IAEA agreed, in continuation of their cooperation as stated in the Joint Statement of ۲۶ August ۲۰۲۰, to accelerate and strengthen their cooperation and dialogue aimed at the resolution of the issues.

In this context, AEOI and the IAEA agreed on the following:

۱. The AEOI will provide to the IAEA, no later than ۲۰ March ۲۰۲۲, written explanations including related supporting documents to the questions raised by the IAEA which have not been addressed by Iran on the issues related to three locations.

۲. Within two weeks after receiving the AOEI’s written explanations and related supporting documents, the IAEA will review this information and will submit

to the AEOI any questions on received information.

۳. Within one week after the IAEA has submitted to the AEOI any questions on such information, the IAEA and the AEOI will meet in Tehran to address the questions. Separate meetings will be held for each location.

۴. Upon completion of the activities set out in paragraphs ۱ to ۳ above and

following the corresponding evaluation by the Agency, the Director General

will aim to report his conclusion by the June ۲۰۲۲ Board of Governors