کتاب «فهم سیاست بین‌الملل پساکرونا: چالش‌ها، مسائل و چشم‌اندازها» در بیست‌وچهار فصل به بررسی تأثیر همه‌گیری کرونا بر سیاست بین‌الملل می‌پردازد. این کتاب که مجموعه مقالاتی از اساتید و پژوهشگران دانشگاه‌های مختلف جهان است، در راستای مرجعیت علمی دانشگاه امام صادق (ع) و با هدف مطرح ساختن اندیشه‌های پژوهشگران ایرانی-اسلامی در کنار سایر اندیشمندان در عرصه بین‌الملل، تدوین شده است.



همه‌گیری کرونا ، یکی از وقایع و فرآیندهای مهم و تأثیرگذار در عرصه جهانی در قرن بیست‌ویک است. این بیماری در مدت کوتاهی توانست مرز کشورها را درنوردد و خود را به‌عنوان چالشی فرا سرزمینی مطرح سازد. این بیماری، تأثیرات گسترده‌ای بر ابعاد مختلف زندگی و به‌ویژه در سیاست بین‌الملل گذاشته است. در این میان، دیدگاه‌های مختلفی در مورد کرونا و سیاست جهانی مطرح شده است.



کتاب «فهم سیاست بین‌الملل پساکرونا: چالش‌ها، مسائل و چشم‌اندازها» یک اثر بین‌المللی با مشارکت ۲۴ پژوهشگر و استاد برجسته روابط بین‌الملل است که با تدوین دکتر مهدی جاودانی مقدم و امیرمحمد اسماعیلی به نگارش درآمده تا به تبادل افکار در مورد این بحران جهانی بپردازد و آرا و نظرات مختلف آن‌ها را در یک اثر گردآورد.

در میان نویسندگان، چهار استاد از دانشکده معارف اسلامی و علوم سیاسی دانشگاه امام صادق (ع) حضور دارند. اصغر افتخاری، ابوذر گوهری مقدم، مهدی جاودانی مقدم و روح‌الامین سعیدی و امیرمحمد اسماعیلی از مشارکت‌کنندگان دانشکده معارف اسلامی و علوم سیاسی در این اثر بین‌المللی هستند که هر یک فصلی را در حوزه پژوهشی خود نوشته‌اند.



درواقع هر اندیشمند از زاویه عینک خود به طرح مسئله پرداخته و سعی شده انواع دیدگاه‌ها مطرح شود و حتی خواننده می‌تواند شاهد دیدگاه‌های بعضاً مخالف و متضادی در طول مطالعه این کتاب باشد. مطالعه همه این دیدگاه‌ها، امکان درک درست‌تر و دقیق‌تری از ابعاد این همه‌گیری نوظهور و فرامرزی بر سیاست بین‌الملل و تحولات منتج از آن را فراهم می‌کند.



هدف پژوهش حاضر، تبادل فکری دیدگاه‌های متنوع در مورد بحران کرونا و سیاست جهانی، چالش‌های آن و چشم‌اندازها است. این هدف با گردآمدن پژوهشگران، اساتید و نویسندگان سیاست بین‌الملل از مناطق جغرافیایی مختلف و با حوزه‌های پژوهشی متفاوت توانسته تا حد زیادی جامه عمل بپوشد. یکی از ویژگی‌های منحصربه‌فرد اثر حاضر، بررسی دیدگاه کشورها در مورد این بحران و اقدامات آن‌ها و تأثیراتی است که بر مناطق مختلف یا کشورهای جهان برجای می‌گذارد.

به همین دلیل است که نویسندگان از کشورهای مختلفی از ایران، چین، آمریکا، بریتانیا، هلند، ترکیه، اتریش، روسیه، لبنان، اندونزی و ایتالیا برای نگارش این اثر پژوهشی انتخاب شده‌اند. لذا خواننده می‌تواند در خلال مطالعه این کتاب، با دیدگاه اندیشمندان کشورهای مختلف در مواجهه با این همه‌گیری جهانی، بیش‌ازپیش آشنا شود و نحوه مواجهه کشورها با این بحران و آینده جهان پساکرونا را از زبان اندیشمندان روابط بین‌الملل متعلق به این مناطق مورد ارزیابی قرار دهد.

اسامی نویسندگان خارجی و خلاصه مطالب آنها بدین شرح است:

Content

Notes on Contributors

Acknowledgement

Introduction

Global Conflict and Peace in the Corona and Post-Corona Era; Health is indivisible

Heinz Gärtner

No, the Coronavirus Will Not Change the Global Order

Joseph S. Nye Jr.

COVID-۱۹ Pandemic: A Desperate Attempt to Shore up US Hegemony?

Kevin Barrett

The Future World and Possible Alternatives

Rooholamin Saeidi

COVID-۱۹ and Reload of the World Order: Russian Point of View

Leonid Savin

China’s Foreign Policy in the Post COVID-۱۹ Era

Wang Mingjin

Globalization and the Corona Crisis

Erik Ringmar

Covid-۱۹ and International Relations Concepts: Nationalism and Identity

Glen M.E. Duerr

Covid-۱۹, Ideology and Religion

Alhagi Manta Drammeh

Covid-۱۹, International Media and Social Media

Xiguang Li

Coronavirus and the New International Security Puzzle

Asghar Eftekhari

The COVID-۱۹ Pandemic, Price War and International Crude Oil Market Landscape

Yongzhong Wang

Russia after COVID-۱۹: Challenges and Possible Paths toward a Future

Petra Rethmann

In following the United States, an Implosion of Europe Is at Stake?

Stefano Vernole

Europe: To Remain or Not to Remain

Mohamad Kleit

Islamic Republic of Iran and Covid - ۱۹: External challenges and internal capacities in the global epidemic

Mahdi Javdani Moghaddam & Amir Mohammad Esmaeeli

Covid-۱۹ and Development Challenges in the Third World

Eric Lob

Covid-۱۹ and Development Process in Southeast Asia together with The Major New Paradigm of the ۴th Industrial Revolution

Rodney Shakespeare

COVID-۱۹ and Its Implications for Africa

Ian Taylor

From Fighting Against COVID-۱۹ Cooperation between China and Middle East Countries to the Construction of a New International Order

ZHANG Yuan

Coronavirus and Politics in Persian Gulf

Jonathan Cristol

Saudi Arabia and the Twin Shocks: Impact on Politico-Religious Relations

Paul Aarts

Iran-US relationships under the influence of Covid-۱۹’s spread

Dr. Abozar Goharimoqadam

Covid-۱۹ and Iran-China Relations with the US and Russian Factors

Li Li



Notes on Contributors

Heinz Gärtner

Prof. Dr. Heinz Gärtner is lecturer in the Department of Political Science at the University of Vienna and at Danube University. He was academic director of the Austrian Institute for International Affairs. He has held various Fulbright Fellowships and the Austrian Chair at Stanford University. He was Austrian Marshall Plan Foundation Fellow at the Johns Hopkins University in Washington DC. Among other things, he chairs the advisory board of the commission Strategy and Security of the Austrian Armed Forces and of the International Institute for Peace in Vienna. He is an expert for EU and Euratom programmes at the European Commission and for Fulbright-Austria. He published widely on issues of international security.

Joseph S. Nye Jr.

Professor Joseph S. Nye Jr., Emeritus and former Dean of the Harvard&#۳۹;s Kennedy School of Government. He received his bachelor&#۳۹;s degree summa cum laude from Princeton University, won a Rhodes scholarship to Oxford University, and earned a PhD in political science from Harvard. He has served as Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Chair of the National Intelligence Council, and Deputy Under Secretary of State for Security Assistance, Science and Technology. His most recent books include The Power to Lead; The Future of Power; Presidential Leadership and the Creation of the American Era; and Is the American Century Over. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the British Academy, and the American Academy of Diplomacy. In a recent survey of international relations scholars, he was ranked as the most influential scholar on American foreign policy, and in ۲۰۱۱, Foreign Policy named him one of the top ۱۰۰ Global Thinkers.

Kevin Barrett

Kevin Barrett, an American Muslim and PhD Islamic Studies scholar is one of America&#۳۹;s best-known critics of the War on Terror. He has authored and edited several books, appeared on Fox, CNN, PBS and other broadcast outlets, and inspired feature stories in the New York Times, Christian Science Monitor, Chicago Tribune, and other mainstream publications. A former teacher of Islamic Studies, Arabic, French, and Humanities at various colleges and universities, he currently works as Editor at Veterans Today, columnist at American Free Press, Crescent International, and Unz Review, talk radio host, nonprofit organizer, and pundit on international TV channels.

Rooholamin Saeidi

Dr. Rooholamin Saeidi is an assistant professor and faculty member of Political Science & Islamic Studies at Imam Sadiq University. His areas of expertise include theories of International Relations and International Political Theology (IPT). He has authored several books and ۱۵ scientific articles which have been published in Iran.

Leonid Savin

Leonid Savin is Director of the Foundation for monitoring and forecasting of development of the cultural territorial spaces; Editor-in-Chief of the Geopoliticа.ru think tank and member of military-scientific society of the Russian Ministry of Defense. He is author of numerous books on geopolitics, international relations, conflicts and political philosophy issued in Russian, English, Spanish, Farsi, Serbian and Italian languages.

Wang Mingjin

Professor Wang Mingjin is director of the academic committee and deputy dean of the School of International Studies and Diplomacy, Beijing Foreign Studies University, and editor of International Forum, a Chinese journal on international studies. He is also researcher fellow of European Studies Center of Renmin University of China, standing member of board of the China International Relations Journal Research Association. He graduated from the School of International Relations, Renmin University of China with a doctorate in law, and had been a visiting scholar at Kent University, UK. His research interests include European party politics, EU foreign policy and Sino-Europe relations.



Erik Ringmar

Erik Ringmar is a professor in the Department of Political Science and International Relations at Ibn Haldun University, Istanbul Turkey. He has a PhD from Yale University and has previously worked in England and in China. From ۱۹۹۵ to ۲۰۰۷, he worked as a senior lecturer in political science at the London School of Economics (LSE), and from ۲۰۰۷ to ۲۰۱۰ as a professor at National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) in Hsinchu , Taiwan . Between ۲۰۱۱ and ۲۰۱۳, Ringmar Zhiyuan Chair was Professor of International Politics at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, China. Ringmar has also been a visiting professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok in Thailand ۲۰۰۱–۲۰۰۲ and at Dalarna University۲۰۰۲, Malmö and Sundsvall. He is a Fulbright Fellow and Faculty Fellow at the Institute of Cultural Sociology at Yale University.

Glen Duerr

Glen Duerr is Associate Professor of International Studies at Cedarville University, where he teaches classes on research, comparative politics, and international relations. Born and raised in the United Kingdom, he lived in Canada for a decade where he obtained B.A. and M.A. degrees, before moving to the United States to earn his Ph.D. He is the author of Secessionism and the European Union (۲۰۱۵), editor of Secessionism and Terrorism (۲۰۱۸), and author of the forthcoming book, Patriotism and the Cross (۲۰۲۱). Outside of academia, he volunteers as a policy fellow for a research organization, and serves as a local elected official.

Alhagi M Drammeh

Dr. Drammeh is an Associate Professor and Programme Coordinator of Islamic Studies programme at the Al-Maktoum College. He is trained in both Islamic classical scholarship and human/social sciences. His academic career within higher education started in ۱۹۹۶ at the international Islamic University Malaysia where he taught till ۱۹۹۹. He also taught at the Institute of Human Sciences Wales and then moved to work at the Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education Scotland. He also worked at the Muslim College London. He has supervised several MA and PhD students. Recognising his expertise, he has been appointed to examine several PhD candidates at various British Universities. He is awarded Fellowships of Higher Education Academy and Royal Society of Arts. His research relates to Islamic thought, Qur’anic methodologies and political science/international relations. He appeared on several media outlets including al-Ghad Al-Arabi and Islam Channel in London to talk about combating extremism and promoting moderation and dialogue between Muslims and the West. Alhagi is also a researcher at the University of South Wales in politics and international relations. He writes extensively on politics, religion and society in the African context. His publications include: ‘Methodological Approaches and Implications in Dealing with Qur’an’ Al-Bayan, Brill, volume ۱۲/Issue۱/۲۰۱۴, ‘Islam and Human Dignity: Insights into Muslim Ethico-Philosophical Thinking’ Cheikh Mbacke, Gueye (ed.) Ethical Personalism, Ontos Verlag (in Frankfurt am Main) pp. ۶۹-۸۱ and The Fallacy of the Inevitability of Clash of Civilisations: A Common ground for Mutual Understanding and Co-Existence. Published by IIUM Press, International Islamic University, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ۲۰۰۹ ((ISBN ۹۷۸۹۸۳-۳۸۵۵-۷۳-۵)

Xiguang Li

A long-time journalist, Li Xiguang is Tsinghua University Councilor, and Executive Dean of Tsinghua School of Journalism and Communication. He is President of Tsinghua International Center for Communications Studies, also Director of Tsinghua-Pakistan Culture and Communication Center which was launched by former Pakistan’s President Musharraf in ۲۰۰۸. He is currently Vice-chairman of Journalism Education Committee, Ministry of Education. As a leading Chinese academic in press and politics, Professor Li has been pushing forward the reforms of Chinese press system as well as the journalism education system. Serving as a think tank leader, Professor Li strives for an open press system through press reform in China. Since ۲۰۰۱, Professor Li has been leading a national program which trains government spokespersons and leaders of government press office above provincial and ministerial level. Professor Li was a Alfred Friendly Press Fellow with Washington Post in ۱۹۹۵, a research fellow with Shorenstein Center for Press, Politics and Public Policy of Harvard University in ۱۹۹۹. He worked as a science writer, editor, senior editor and director of the political desk of Xinhua News Agency for ۱۱ years before he joined Tsinghua University.

Asghar Eftekhari

Asghar Eftekhari (born ۲۶ August ۱۹۶۸) has received his doctorate from Imam Sadiq University (I.R.IRAN at ۲۰۰۳). He is professor of Political Sociology at this university and also “editor in chief” of Iranian POLITICAL KNOWLEDGE JOURNAL. His research interests are: Islamic studies based on Holy Quran & security studies. So far more than ۴۰ books and ۹۰ articles have been published by him. Eftekhari sketched the "Islamic Theory of Societal Security", which was selected as the best Iranian theory at the Farabi International Festival in ۲۰۱۳.

Yongzhong WANG

WANG Yongzhong, PhD in Economics, Director and Senior Fellow at Department of World Energy (International Commodity), Institute of World Economics and Politics, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences(CASS), and Professor and PhD Supervisor at CASS University. His research interests cover international investment, and energy economics. He had conducted visiting study in Japan Center for Economic Research (JCER) and Boston University. He has written two books, Practice and Performance of China’s Monetary Sterilizations, and Theories, Issues and Policies for China’s Sovereign Wealth Investment, and published around several dozens of academic papers in some Chinese leading journals such as The Journal of World Economy, China & World Economy, and Chinese Review of Financial Studies. He has hosted around ten projects and participated in dozens of projects supported by Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Ministries, the National Social Sciences Foundation, municipal governments, policy banks, and central enterprises in China.

Petra Rethmann

Petra Rethmann (PhD, McGill University, ۱۹۹۶) is a Professor of Anthropology at McMaster University, and the Director of the Institute on Globalization and the Human Condition. Her research interests include history, politics, and memory, as well as experimental forms of narrative and writing. She pursues these research interests in relation to the post-Soviet context, most significantly the contemporary Russian Federation, as well as Germany. She has published a number of books and articles in journals such as American Anthropologist, American Ethnologist, and Anthropologie et Sociétés. She has held visiting professorships at the University of Chicago, University of St. Petersburg, University of Helsinki, and the University of Cape Town. She has also received numerous research fellowships; grants, and awards.

Stefano Vernole

Stefano Vernole is a freelance journalist and essayist. Deputy director of "Eurasia" Review of geopolitical studies and coordinator of the Mediterranean Eurasia Study Center. He is the author of some books dedicated to the former Yugoslavia, the Orthodox Christian world and the People&#۳۹;s Republic of China. He has participated as a speaker at some international conferences in Serbia, Russia, Greece, Spain, China and Iran, followed as a correspondent some geopolitical crises in Transnistria, Kosovo, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Brazil, Tibet and Syria.

Mohamad Kleit

Mohamad Kleit, Lebanese journalist, born on the ۱۳th of October ۱۹۹۰ in Beirut, studied communication arts (emphasis Journalism) at the Lebanese International University. Started working in journalism in ۲۰۱۳ with several local Lebanese and international newspapers and progressed to become editor at Unews Agency and freelancing with other international media outlets, to cover several events in the fields of politics, international affairs, security, society, and human rights, in Lebanon and abroad. He&#۳۹;s a member of the international NGO Journalist Support Committee since ۲۰۱۸ and has attained a diploma in Diplomacy and Arbitration from the International Arbitration Organization in Egypt.

Mahdi Javdani Moqaddam

Dr. Mahdi Javdani Moqaddam is an Assistant Professor of International Relations at Imam Sadeq University. He specializes in the Middle East Studies, Iranian foreign policy, Arab – Israel conflict. He is author of numerous books and papers, among which are: Rethinking on the Backgrounds and Roots of Iran phobia Discourse in International Relations, Islamic Political Thought, ۲۰۱۹; The Riddle of Order and Chaos in the Middle East, ۲۰۱۸; A Study of the Context and Dimensions of New Saudi Arabian Foreign Policy in the Middle East, ۲۰۱۸; New Geopolitics of Shiism in the Middle East and Foreign Policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, International Quarterly of geopolitics, ۲۰۱۴.

Amir Mohammad Esmaeili

Amir Mohammad Esmaeili is a PhD candidate in China studies at Shanghai International Studies University. He finished his master in Political Science and Islamic Studies at Imam Sadiq University, Tehran. His research interests include International Relations, West Asian Studies, Foreign Policy of Iran, and Media and Politics. Amir has released a number of academic works in these areas, including recent book entitled “E’temade Nafarjam”. As a lecturer, Amir has also taken part to various Iranian and international conferences, symposiums and workshops. Besides his studies, Amir has experiences different professional atmospheres which have related to his research interests, including being a researcher and project manager in Iranian Official Broadcasting, a reporter and columnist in some popular Iranian News organizations and newspaper, a researcher in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chief Editor in Journal of the Scientific Society of the Islamic Thoughts and Political Science. His languages skills in English, Arabic, Persian and French have enabled him to explore among different cross-cultural communities and their resources.

Eric Lob

Eric Lob is an associate professor in the Department of Politics and International Relations at Florida International University. His research focuses on the politics of development in the Middle East and beyond. He is the author of the book Iran’s Reconstruction Jihad: Rural Development and Regime Consolidation after ۱۹۷۹ (Cambridge University Press, ۲۰۲۰). His articles have appeared in the International Journal of Middle East Studies, Iranian Studies, Middle East Critique, The Middle East Journal, and Third World Quarterly, among other publications. He received the ۲۰۱۴ Foundation for Iranian Studies annual award for best dissertation and honorable mention for the biannual Association for Iranian Studies Mashayekhi Dissertation Award. In ۲۰۱۳-۱۴, he earned a PhD in Near Eastern Studies from Princeton University and was a postdoctoral research fellow at Brandeis University’s Crown Center for Middle East Studies. He is a Board of Trustees member of the American Institute of Iranian Studies (AIIrS) and a member of the Middle East Studies Association (MESA).

Rodney Shakespeare

Rodney Shakespeare was Visiting Professor of Binary Economics at Trisakti University, Jakarta, where he taught on the International Postgraduate Islamic Economics and Finance program. His next book will be A New Paradigm Response revealing a new way of understanding economic reality and so the possibility of major new policy solutions.

Ian Taylor

Ian Taylor is Professor in International Relations at the University of St. Andrews’ School of International Relations, a Joint Professor in the School of International Studies, Renmin University of China and Professor Extraordinary in Political Science at the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa. He is also a Visiting Professor at the University of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Yuan ZHANG

Dr. Yuan ZHANG is Professor of International Politics, and Director of the Religion in the Middle East Research Program at Middle East Studies Institute (MESI), Shanghai International Studies University (SISU). She previously was Associate Professor of Politics Science at East China University of Politics Science and Law. She earned her Ph.D. and her M.A. in International Politics from Fudan University. She is a Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Religion and China’s National Security at Fudan University. She was an Academic Visitor at The Hong Kong Chinese University (۲۰۱۱), University of Oregon (۲۰۱۲), Brigham Young University (۲۰۱۳) and Cornell University (۲۰۱۳-۲۰۱۴). She is author of Religious Functional Units and Regional Violent Conflicts (Shanghai People’s Publishing House, ۲۰۱۴) and Religion and the Role of Law in the Anti-Terrorism Era (Law Press-China, ۲۰۱۲). Her new book Comparative Study of Religious Conflicts in the Era of Globalization will be published in ۲۰۲۰. Her recent research interests are Politics and Diplomacy of Middle East Countries, Religion and International Security, Religious Radicalism etc.

Jonathan Cristol

Dr. Jonathan Cristol is a research fellow in the Levermore Global Scholars Program at Adelphi University in Garden City, NY (US), where he teaches courses on American Foreign Policy and the Politics of the Middle East. Prior to coming to Adelphi, he was a fellow at the World Policy Institute and the director of the Globalization and International Affairs Program at Bard College (US). He is the author of the ۲۰۱۹ book The United States and the Taliban before and after ۹/۱۱ (Palgrave) in addition to numerous academic and non-academic articles. He is a graduate of Bard College (BA), Yale University (MA), and the University of Bristol, UK (Ph.D.).

Paul Aarts

Paul Aarts has been a senior lecturer in International Relations at the Department of Political Science (University of Amsterdam) for more than thirty years. He mainly works in the field of Middle East politics, the Persian Gulf region in particular. He developed the &#۳۹;Zeytun Academic Exchange&#۳۹; program with academic institutes in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Morocco. Among his recent publications: Saudi Arabia. A Kingdom in Peril (Hurst ۲۰۱۶, co-authored by Carolien Roelants), also translated into Arabic, Persian and Dutch.

Abuzar Gohari Moqaddam

Dr. Abuzar Gohari Moqaddam is an Associate Professor and PhD supervisor at the faculty of Political Science and Islamic Studies, Imam Sadiq University. His research interests include International Relations, foreign policy of Iran and American studies. He has released various works in Iranian and international publications, including “Introduction to the Islamic Revolution of Iran” and “Foreign Policy of the United States after ۹/۱۱”. He has also served as senior researcher in Iranian academic institutions since ۲۰۰۶.

Li Li

Dr. Li Li is an associate professor at College of International Studies and Center for Iranian Studies, Southwest University. He holds a Bachelor&#۳۹;s degree in English, a Master&#۳۹;s degree in Applied English Linguistics and a Ph.D. in Japanese Cultureal History and teaches couses of English, Japanese, and World History. He has been a visiting scholar to Kokugakuin University in Japan and Western Kentucky University in US as a Fulbright scholar. Mr. Li has published a dozen of research papers in American studies, international politics, Japanese culture and history, and Iranian studies etc. on various academic jounrals and led a few research projects in the aforementioned areas