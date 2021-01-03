به گزارش خبرنگار مهر، محمد لگنهاوسن استاد مؤسسه آموزشی و پژوهشی امام خمینی (ره) به مناسبت ارتحال آیت‌الله مصباح یزدی پیام تسلیتی به دو زبان فارسی و انگلیسی صادر کرد.

مشروح انگلیسی و فارسی این‌پیام به این‌ترتیب است:

In His Name, Exalted

It is with a heavy heart that I humbly offer my sincere condolences to the Imam of this Age (may Allah hasten his appearance), the Leader of the Revolution (may Allah protect him), the family of our dearly departed one, colleagues, fellow students, and to all the Muslims. I should also offer condolences to all those non-Muslims who will miss his invitations to dialogue, and to all lovers of philosophy who find his place among them empty. May Allah ease the way on his journey home. How often he told me that he was preparing for this journey! May Allah grant those closest to him the strength to bear the loss. May He assist his colleagues and students in carrying on the work he encouraged through his example. He taught us piety and devotion, reasoned discussion and eagerness to learn new ideas, and the relentless pursuit of the Truth. May Allah grant joy to the soul of 'Allamah Ayatullah Misbah in abundance.

Hajj Muhammad Legenhausen

باسمه تعالی

با قلبی اندوهگین و خاضعانه تسلیت صمیمانه خود را به محضر امام عصر (عج الله تعالی فرجه) و رهبر انقلاب (حفظ الله)، خانواده عزیز سفر کرده، همکاران، دوستان دانشجو، و به همه مسلمانان عرض می‌کنم. همچنین باید تسلیت عرض کنم به غیر مسلمانانی که دعوت‌های ایشان را به گفتگوها از دست خواهند داد و به همه دوستداران فلسفه که جای خالی ایشان را در بین خود خواهند داشت.

ان شاء الله خداوند سفر آخرت او را آسان گرداند. ایشان مکرر به بنده می‌فرمودند که برای این سفر آماده می‌شوند! خداوند به نزدیکان او صبر بر فقدان عنایت کند. ان‌شاء‌الله به همکاران و دانشجویان توانایی ادامه کارها با الگوگیری از او عنایت فرماید. ایشان به ما دلسوزی و ایثار، بحث استدلالی و شوق به آموزش عقاید جدید و پیگیری مداوم حقیقت را آموختند. خداوند روح علامه آیت‌الله مصباح (قدس سره) را شادی فراوان عطا فرماید.

حاج محمد لگنهاوسن