نامه دانشگاه تهران به سازمان ملل برای محکومیت تجاوز نظامی اسرائیل

به گزارش خبرگزاری مهر به نقل از دانشگاه تهران، متن این نامه به شرح زیر است:

«نامه به دبیرکل سازمان ملل متحد

جناب آقای آنتونیو گوترش

دبیرکل محترم سازمان ملل متحد

نیویورک، ایالات متحده آمریکا

موضوع: محکومیت تجاوز نظامی رژیم اسرائیل علیه جمهوری اسلامی ایران و کشتار غیرنظامیان در نقض فاحش قواعد و مقررات حقوق بین الملل، حقوق بشر و حقوق بشردوستانه

سلام علیکم،

با نهایت تأسف و انزجار، تجاوز وحشیانه و غیرقانونی رژیم اشغالگر اسرائیل به خاک جمهوری اسلامی ایران را که منجر به شهادت ده‌ها غیرنظامی بی‌گناه، از جمله دانشمندان برجسته، اساتید دانشگاه و شهروندان عادی شد، به شدت محکوم می‌کنیم. این حمله جنایتکارانه نه تنها نقض آشکار ماده ۲ (۴) منشور ملل متحد (ممنوعیت استفاده از زور علیه تمامیت ارضی و حاکمیت دولت‌ها) است، بلکه ناقض حقوق بین‌الملل بشردوستانه و حقوق بشر از جمله کنوانسیون‌های ژنو (۱۹۴۹) و پروتکل‌های الحاقی آن می‌باشد که حمله به غیرنظامیان و مناطق مسکونی را ممنوع کرده است.

جنایات انجام‌شده شامل موارد زیر است:

- هدف‌گیری عمدی غیرنظامیان و کشتار ده‌ها نفر از جمله نخبگان علمی کشور،

- تخریب مناطق مسکونی که نقض فاحش قوانین جنگ و حقوق بشردوستانه بین‌المللی است،

- ترور دانشمندان و اساتید دانشگاه که مصداق جنایت علیه بشریت و تروریسم دولتی محسوب می‌شود.

این اقدامات جنایتکارانه، نقض قواعد و مقررات بین‌المللی بوده و بر اساس ماده ۳۹ منشور ملل متحد، سندی عیان در اقدام یک رژیم در نقض، و تهدید جدی علیه صلح و امنیت بین‌المللی است. انتظار می‌رود سازمان ملل متحد، به عنوان نهاد عالی حافظ صلح جهانی، بلافاصله و قاطعانه به اقدامات ذیل مبادرت نماید:

۱. صدور فوری قطعنامه محکومیت این جنایت در شورای امنیت.

۲. تحریم کامل رژیم اسرائیل به دلیل نقض سیستماتیک قواعد و مقررات بین المللی

۳. تشکیل دادگاه بین‌المللی ویژه برای پیگرد و مجازات عاملان، آمران و معاونان این جنایت.

۴. اعمال فشار برای جبران خسارات به خانواده‌های قربانیان و بازسازی مناطق آسیب‌دیده توسط کلیه عوامل تجاوز.

سکوت یا بی‌عملی جامعه جهانی به ویژه سازمان ملل متحد در قبال این جنایت، به معنی تضعیف اعتبار سازمان ملل و چراغ سبزی برای تجاوزهای آینده توسط اشغالگران و متجاوزان است. ما از تمام کشورهای آزاده جهان می‌خواهیم در محکومیت این جنایت هم صدا شوند و از شورای امنیت می‌خواهیم طبق ماده ۳۹ منشور، این اقدام را تهدیدی علیه صلح جهانی تشخیص داده و طبق مواد ۴۱ و ۴۲، اقدامات تنبیهی لازم را اعمال کند تا دیگر شاهد کشتار غیر نظامیان و تخریب زیر ساخت‌های بشری نباشیم.

متعهد به همکاری با جامعه جهانی برای اجرای عدالت و پیگیری حقوقی و بین‌المللی این موضوع تا احقاق کامل حقوق ملت ایران هستیم.

با احترام»

متن پیام انگلیسی نیز به شرح زیر است:

Your Excellency Mr. Antonio Guterres

Secretary General of the UN, New York

New York , USA

Subject: Server condemnation of Israel military aggression on Iran and killing the civilians as the flagrant violation of human rights and international laws

Your Excellency

With utmost sorrow, we hereby strongly condemn the illegal ,brutal , and unlawful military aggression of the Israel regime against the territory of Islamic Republic of Iran , which led to the martyrdom and injury of a number of eminent scientists, university professors and innocent civilians.

This barbaric and unjustifiable action constitutes a flagrant violation of not only the Principle 2 (4) of the UN Charter( ban on using force against the territorial integrity and human rights of states) , but also violates the humanitarian international laws and human rights including Geneva Conventions ( 1949) and its affiliated protocols which has banned attack on civilians and residential areas.

The crimes include the followings:

-Intentional targeting of civilians and killing tens of elites

-Destruction of civilian-populated areas which is the vivid violation of war rules and international humanitarian law,.

-The terror of scientists and university professors is an example of crimes against humanity and state terrorism .

These brutal actions violates the various resolutions of UN ( including Resolution 2231) but also is a serious danger against international peace and security.

We call on the UN , as the highest global authority to take immediate and effective measures including the followings:



1. Immediate issuance of condemnation resolution for this crime in the Security Council

2. Full sanction on Israeli regime for systematic violations of international human rights and humanitarian law

3. Formation of an international court to prosecute the perpetrators and those ordering this crime

4. Imposition of international pressure to compensate the damages of victims and reconstruction of affected regions by all perpetrators of aggression

Global silence or lack of action of global community in particular the UN in the face of such crimes means the facilitation of human rights violation and weakening the credibility of the UN and a green light for future aggressions by occupiers and aggressors.

We request all free countries of the world to have a united voice to condemn this crime and in accordance with Article 39 of the Charter demand the Security Council to detect this action as a threat against the world peace and to take punitive measures in agreement with Article 41 and 42.

We stand ready to cooperate with the international community to perform justice and to make legal and international follow up for this case up to complete fulfillment of the

truth.

